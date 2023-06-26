Pundit urges relegated star to choose Arsenal over Premier League rivals

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has become one of the most sought-after players from the relegated teams in this transfer window, attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

Recognised for his potential to become an exceptional midfielder, Lavia has captured the attention of several clubs who are keen to add him to their squads.

With Arsenal potentially facing the departure of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka by the end of the transfer window, Lavia is viewed as a player capable of filling the void left by either of them.

While Mikel Arteta’s side is presently focused on signing Declan Rice, it is expected that Arsenal will not limit their midfield additions to just one player.

In the midst of Arsenal’s pursuit of Rice, both Manchester United and Chelsea have set their sights on securing Lavia’s services. However, EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has advised Lavia to choose Arsenal over the other suitors.

He tells Football League World:

“I think, given his age; Chelsea is not a good fit. They have still got a lot to sort out with the squad, I think Man United have still got a lot of work to do with the current squad.

“For me and for the player I think for him to flourish he would be better suited going to Arsenal with Arteta, the squad is young and is going places.”

Lavia is an amazing talent and we are arguably the best home for young midfielders who want to develop into world-class talents.

We also have made more progress in our rebuild than Chelsea and Manchester United, so that should make Lavia choose us.

