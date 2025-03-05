Pundit urges Tuchel to call up Arsenal youngster to his first England squad

Thomas Tuchel will soon name his first squad as the England national team manager, and the German has several names to pick from. England has some of the best talents in world football, so their manager will never struggle to name a team for any match or competition.

The Three Lions have plans to win the World Cup after reaching the final of Euro 2020 and the 2024 edition. It is a good time in English football, and Tuchel will not have an excuse if he fails as the manager of the Three Lions.

As he prepares to name his squad, we expect some surprises, and Daniel Sturridge has urged him to name Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri has stepped up since Bukayo Saka has been injured for Arsenal, and the teenager has been fantastic.

Sturridge, speaking about Nwaneri’s potential call-up, said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“I hope so, and I hope he (Nwaneri) gets in the squad because he has been incredible. Sometimes, as former England players, and as pundits, we do heap pressure on young players, but looking at him, is he ready? Is he showing the qualities that he deserves to be in and around it? I believe so.”

Nwaneri has certainly shown his worth in recent weeks, with his performances speaking for themselves. It is expected that, based on his current form, he will soon be given a chance to play for the Three Lions. The inclusion of a player like Nwaneri could also signal a move towards introducing younger talent into the squad, which has the potential to provide long-term success for the England national team.