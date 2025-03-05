Thomas Tuchel
Arsenal News Latest News

Pundit urges Tuchel to call up Arsenal youngster to his first England squad

Thomas Tuchel will soon name his first squad as the England national team manager, and the German has several names to pick from. England has some of the best talents in world football, so their manager will never struggle to name a team for any match or competition.

The Three Lions have plans to win the World Cup after reaching the final of Euro 2020 and the 2024 edition. It is a good time in English football, and Tuchel will not have an excuse if he fails as the manager of the Three Lions.

As he prepares to name his squad, we expect some surprises, and Daniel Sturridge has urged him to name Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri has stepped up since Bukayo Saka has been injured for Arsenal, and the teenager has been fantastic.

Nwaneri celebrating v Girona
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sturridge, speaking about Nwaneri’s potential call-up, said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“I hope so, and I hope he (Nwaneri) gets in the squad because he has been incredible. Sometimes, as former England players, and as pundits, we do heap pressure on young players, but looking at him, is he ready? Is he showing the qualities that he deserves to be in and around it? I believe so.”

Nwaneri has certainly shown his worth in recent weeks, with his performances speaking for themselves. It is expected that, based on his current form, he will soon be given a chance to play for the Three Lions. The inclusion of a player like Nwaneri could also signal a move towards introducing younger talent into the squad, which has the potential to provide long-term success for the England national team.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

More Stories / Latest News
Trossard scoring against PSV
Arsenal’s historic 7-1 win: Their greatest European night ever?
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal’s rebuild could need to be rebooted in the summer
PSV v Arsenal
Seven-star Arsenal batters PSV in Champions League round of 16 first leg
Posted by

Tags Daniel Sturridge Thomas Tuchel

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. To join the England camp and train with them, but I’m not sure that he’s ready to play international football just yet, although Foden is probably crapping himself right now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors