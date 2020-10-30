Pundit urges ‘very brave’ Arsenal youngster to leave on loan

Owen Hargreaves has told Joe Willock that he ‘needs to play games’, an option not viable at Arsenal currently it seems.
The 21 year-old was the Man of the Match for last night’s 3-0 win over Dundalk at the Emirates, earning plaudits from a number of circles, yet hasn’t picked up a single minute of action in this season’s Premier League thus far, and Thomas Partey’s recent arrival is unlikely to help that.
Hargreaves was one of the pundits on BT Sport’s Europa League action show last night, and he moved to single out the midfielder for praise, before urging him to consider his role this season, stating that he ‘needs’ to be playing.
“He’s got great instincts,” Hargreaves said. “He has a good feel for the game. He’s very brave, he could be really good just depending on who is his partner – who is he with. I think there is a really good player in there.
“It is just about getting that right fit. At his age, he needs to play games. I think right now, at Arsenal, he is not going to get a ton of games, ” Hargreaves continued, during BT Sport’s coverage of Arsenal’s win over Dundalk.
Willock picked up 44 appearances in all competitions last season, a stark contrast to the new season so far, but if last night’s performance doesn’t convince Arteta that he is deserving of minutes, then he may well have to consider a loan move come January.
The winter window will open in around nine weeks time, but on last night’s performance, he should be looking to play in the first-team, especially with the side lacking creativity in midfield of late.
Would you start Willock against Man United come Sunday? Is he exactly what the team has been lacking in recent weeks?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
I won’t defer to the current hype & go right over the top and suggest that Willock could be the new Ramsey, but…I think Willock could be the new Ramsey.
What’s going on with his two brothers who used to be with Arsenal? Anyone?
Chris plays for QPR… and Matthew plays for Gillingham
Cheers Sue. I’m pleased that they’ve not dropped out. I remember one went to Benfica & other to United (I think). Must be great when they meet up.
👍 Their parents must clock up some miles!!
…and must be so proud.
👍
Reiss and Joe deserve game time, Reiss deserves it because he has worked hard and is coming of age now… The guy works so hard for the team and can offer us something different that we dont have speed and that ability to take players on and he can score deliver the perfect ball cross etc.. Willock also has been working hard and deserves a chance in the first 11 his work rate last night was amazing but what has amazed me more than last night performances is the fact they both wanted to stay and figght for their position !! Arteta has to play them he just has too !! Willian looked shoocking again and Pepe does also !! ok he scored that great goal but offered very little else… Willock got so much game time last season under Arteta but hasnt been allowed by Arteta to push on ????? those players willock Reiss are good enough for the Arsenal and they helped us last season so so much !! play them Arteta play them over Willian Pepe !! play Elneny and willock as well !! and get Smith-Rowe fit and play him also !!
carl shadbolt wow sounds like a plan
He is right. Bundesliga loan deal would be the ticket. They give young players game time and develop them well.
I like the player and I think he will be a good player for us but ,yes, he needs to play and somewhere like Germany would be great as quite few English young players went there and did well for their careers. Reiss Nelson played at Hoffenheim a year or so ago and did well whilst there.
I would want to see more of Willock in a 3 man MF and see how he gets on from now till January.
I don’t see the point in targeting say, Aouar and fork out 50M + when we already have a player here that can do that job.
Only time will tell if he can be that player so I hope he gets more chances to play in the near future