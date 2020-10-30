Pundit urges ‘very brave’ Arsenal youngster to leave on loan

Owen Hargreaves has told Joe Willock that he ‘needs to play games’, an option not viable at Arsenal currently it seems.

The 21 year-old was the Man of the Match for last night’s 3-0 win over Dundalk at the Emirates, earning plaudits from a number of circles, yet hasn’t picked up a single minute of action in this season’s Premier League thus far, and Thomas Partey’s recent arrival is unlikely to help that.

Hargreaves was one of the pundits on BT Sport’s Europa League action show last night, and he moved to single out the midfielder for praise, before urging him to consider his role this season, stating that he ‘needs’ to be playing.

“He’s got great instincts,” Hargreaves said. “He has a good feel for the game. He’s very brave, he could be really good just depending on who is his partner – who is he with. I think there is a really good player in there.

“It is just about getting that right fit. At his age, he needs to play games. I think right now, at Arsenal, he is not going to get a ton of games, ” Hargreaves continued, during BT Sport’s coverage of Arsenal’s win over Dundalk.

Willock picked up 44 appearances in all competitions last season, a stark contrast to the new season so far, but if last night’s performance doesn’t convince Arteta that he is deserving of minutes, then he may well have to consider a loan move come January.

The winter window will open in around nine weeks time, but on last night’s performance, he should be looking to play in the first-team, especially with the side lacking creativity in midfield of late.

Would you start Willock against Man United come Sunday? Is he exactly what the team has been lacking in recent weeks?

Patrick