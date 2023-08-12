Pundit very impressed with Saka after stunning goal against Forest

Joe Cole has waxed lyrical about Bukayo Saka after his stunning goal helped Arsenal to defeat Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most important players in the last few seasons and one of its top scorers in the previous campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side bank on him to deliver in every game and he has started this season with a bang.

After his screamer against Forest, Cole could not contain his excitement and said, as quoted by Euro Sport:

“The way he opens up, he hits it with the inside of his foot and his whole body just whips it round and it hits the net with violence.

“This kid is the first name on the England sheet, he’s an unbelievable player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka remains one of our squad’s finest players, and it is great to see that he has started well.

Towards the end of last season, his form dropped, which is one of the reasons that we lost the title.

Hopefully, he has enough gas in the tank to take us until the end of the term and keep performing exceptionally well.

If that happens, we can be confident that we will be among the top two teams in the league again and possibly win the title this time around.