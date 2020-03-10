Arsenal News Latest News

Pundit voices his strong opinion on the coronavirus outbreak

Gary Neville does not support games being played behind closed doors.

Gary Neville has voiced his displeasure at the idea of the Premier League being played behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

The virus is ravaging the world and has caused games in Germany, Italy and France to be postponed or played behind closed doors.

With the number of individuals who have the virus increasing in England, there have been talks of the Premier League games also being played behind closed doors.

Just like in other countries, not everyone agrees to the idea of the games being played behind closed doors in England and Neville is one of the people who don’t buy the idea.

The former Manchester United full-back turned pundit was speaking on the possibility of Premier League games being played behind closed doors and he stood against the idea and argued for the league to be suspended instead.


The Premier League has already informed clubs to be prepared for changes that could come about because of the virus.

What do you Arsenal fans think, should the games be played in empty stadiums or the league suspended?

