Pundit warns Arsenal about entering the race for superstar

Arsenal is among the clubs linked with a potential move for Kylian Mbappe, who is yet to finalise his future. The French forward is in the final stretch of his contract with PSG and appears keen on securing a new destination.

Real Madrid stands as the front-runner to secure Mbappe’s services, given their previous close pursuits. However, PSG is making efforts to retain him, and reports suggest that Madrid’s offer might be less lucrative in terms of salary, creating an opportunity for other clubs to express interest, including Arsenal.

As the Gunners are dedicated to enhancing their squad and in need of a new striker, the potential addition of Mbappe could be a game-changer for Mikel Arteta’s team. However, pundit Ally McCoist expresses concern, suggesting that signing Mbappe could be a fatal mistake. McCoist argues that Mbappe’s potential demands for a significant salary could disrupt Arsenal’s wage structure and unsettle other players within the team.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“No chance because not only would you break it, you’d have to obliterate it and destroy it and once that happens there’s knocks on the door, saying well he’s on this, I’m only on a quarter of that and have scored this many goals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mbappe is one of the world’s best players, and the financial implication for us to sign him will be too much.

