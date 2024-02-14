Pundit warns Arsenal about entering the race for superstar

Arsenal is among the clubs linked with a potential move for Kylian Mbappe, who is yet to finalise his future. The French forward is in the final stretch of his contract with PSG and appears keen on securing a new destination.
Real Madrid stands as the front-runner to secure Mbappe’s services, given their previous close pursuits. However, PSG is making efforts to retain him, and reports suggest that Madrid’s offer might be less lucrative in terms of salary, creating an opportunity for other clubs to express interest, including Arsenal.
As the Gunners are dedicated to enhancing their squad and in need of a new striker, the potential addition of Mbappe could be a game-changer for Mikel Arteta’s team. However, pundit Ally McCoist expresses concern, suggesting that signing Mbappe could be a fatal mistake. McCoist argues that Mbappe’s potential demands for a significant salary could disrupt Arsenal’s wage structure and unsettle other players within the team.
He said, as quoted by The Sun:
“No chance because not only would you break it, you’d have to obliterate it and destroy it and once that happens there’s knocks on the door, saying well he’s on this, I’m only on a quarter of that and have scored this many goals.”
Mbappe is one of the world’s best players, and the financial implication for us to sign him will be too much.
This is a weird one.
On one hand I am certain Mbappe wants to leave PSG.
On other hand, no non-oil-backed club will match his wages, not even Real. I think the Spanish teams have learned from their frivolous salary mistakes they had with Messi, Hazard and Co.
Who’s left? No PL clubs are going to offer him more than what KDB or Haland are paid. Not us, not Liverpool. Chelsea and United are out of question obviously.
So unless he wants to stay at PSG, he HAS to lower his demands.
VERY PLAINLY UNDEED AND ENTIRELY BECAUSE OF REASONS OF LACK OF AFFORDABILITY, we will not make any attempt to land Mbappe.
