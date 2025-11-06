Pundit warns Arsenal about writing off a title rival

Owen Hargreaves has cautioned against dismissing Manchester City’s chances in the Premier League title race this season, emphasising that the former champions remain a formidable force despite Arsenal’s impressive form.

Arsenal’s Strong Start and City’s Steady Response

While Erling Haaland continues to dominate the scoring charts with remarkable consistency, Manchester City currently trail Arsenal in the league standings. The Gunners began the campaign in excellent fashion and have managed to maintain a high level of performance across all competitions. Their consistency has fuelled widespread belief that they are favourites to lift the Premier League trophy next summer.

However, City have started to rediscover their rhythm in recent weeks, showing signs of the dominance that characterised their previous title-winning campaigns. Although they endured a disappointing season last term, ending without any major silverware, the determination to reclaim the league crown remains strong within Pep Guardiola’s squad. Their recent performances indicate that they are far from conceding the title challenge, and Hargreaves believes it would be unwise to underestimate them at this stage.

Hargreaves’ Perspective on the Title Race

Speaking via Metro, Hargreaves remarked, “I think as great as Arsenal are, they haven’t done it, they haven’t won it yet, and they’re getting there, they’re going to win it eventually. But the last team you want chasing you is these guys, they’ve been there and done it for such a long time, the players and the manager. But I think they’ve put themselves in a great position, Arsenal, but this City team are going to chip away quietly.”

His comments highlight the experience and mentality that continue to make City one of the most dangerous sides in English football. The combination of tactical discipline, squad depth, and winning pedigree ensures that they remain serious contenders.

As the season progresses, Arsenal will look to sustain their strong form, but City’s proven ability to finish campaigns strongly cannot be overlooked. With several months of football still to play, the title race promises to intensify, and Hargreaves’ warning serves as a reminder that Manchester City are unlikely to fade quietly into the background.

