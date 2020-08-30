Pundit warns Arsenal against getting rid of these two players

Martin Keown has warned Arsenal against selling Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Emiliano Martinez this summer.

Both players have played important roles in Arsenal’s recent success as a club.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in their last two competitive matches and both players have been immense for the club.

Yet they are both facing uncertain futures at the club with reports claiming that Arsenal will listen to offers for them (Talksport).

Martinez was asked to fill in for the injured Bernd Leno is June and the Argentinean proved to be a very good deputy.

He is now looking to remain Arsenal’s first choice or to leave the Gunners. Reports claim that Arsenal will sell him for the right price because they consider Leno as their number one.

Maitland Niles has also been told that he can leave and Wolves have shown serious interest in signing him (Express), but Keown claims that they are players that should be kept at the club.

“It’s crazy,” he said on BT Sport via Mirror. “You’re developing players – Maitland-Niles, the goalkeeper – [who are] going to be sold?

“These are just the players that Arsenal fans are looking at and wanted for years.”