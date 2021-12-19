Pundit warns Arsenal not to make this player their next captain

Former Premier League star, Danny Mills doesn’t think it is a good idea to make Aaron Ramsdale the next Arsenal captain.

The Gunners need another player to wear the armband permanently after taking it off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There are several qualities every captain needs to have, and Ramsdale has some of them.

The Englishman has been very impressive since he moved to the Emirates and has shown great leadership and organisational skills at the back.

These can make him a suitable candidate for the captain’s armband, but Mills doesn’t like the idea of a goalkeeper wearing the armband as is the case at Tottenham with Hugo Lloris.

He tells Football Insider: “Captains aren’t what they used to be.

“They don’t have the same influence as in days gone by, so I don’t think it’s a massive issue.

“It’s not a big problem for the manager, every player will know their role and there’s so many staff in this day and age doing different roles.

“I don’t think it should be a goalkeeper – especially a young goalkeeper in Ramsdale. He’s fairly new to the squad, as well.

“They train in their own groups, as well, and often times they can be in their own bubble.

“I’m not sure he quite understands the club yet or knows the players well enough. He’s too inexperienced in that regard.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has shown incredible form in most matches this campaign and the former Sheffield United man is still very young.

He could spend the next decade at the Emirates, but Mills is right. It is too early for him to be made captain.

He might become the Gunners’ skipper in the future, but a better choice is always an outfield player who can easily bark out instructions to his teammates.