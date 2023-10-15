Pundit warns Arsenal star he will not start at Newcastle United

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has issued a warning to Emile Smith Rowe, suggesting that he may not be guaranteed an automatic starting position if he decides to move to Newcastle United.

Smith Rowe has faced challenges in securing regular playing time at Arsenal, leading to suggestions that he should consider leaving the Emirates. Newcastle has emerged as one of his prominent suitors, as they are in the process of assembling a team of young and promising English players.

While the prospect of joining Newcastle may be appealing to Smith Rowe, the key question is whether he will receive the desired amount of playing time at the club.

Agbonlahor does not think so. He said to Football Insider:

“He can be a good squad player for Newcastle.

“But that’s the problem. He’d be leaving Arsenal for another club where he isn’t going to start.

“Let’s not forget, Newcastle have got Willock coming back in that position. He was brilliant last season and has been completely forgotten about by everyone.

“They’ve also got Guimaraes in that area.

“If he came to Newcastle, he’d have to fight for a position. It’s not going to be guaranteed.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is one of our squad’s most talented players, and the midfielder is certainly a player we would love to keep.

However, his injuries in the last few months have set him back and he knows the team is in top shape now, so he must work hard to get back in.

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…