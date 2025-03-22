Pundit warns Arsenal they have to win trophies soon as they develop new talent

Darren Bent expressed his delight at Myles Lewis-Skelly’s impressive England debut, going on to urge Arsenal to start winning trophies soon. Bent’s praise for the youngster highlights the significant potential within Arsenal’s academy, and he is confident that the club is capable of achieving great things with its current crop of talent.

Despite criticism over losing promising players like Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven to Manchester United in recent transfer windows, Arsenal’s academy continues to produce top-tier prospects. Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the club has unfortunately seen some talented graduates depart, including Folarin Balogun, but Arteta’s commitment to promoting young talent is evident. His decision to hand debuts to the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly has been widely praised, with the latter making an impact during his senior England debut.

Lewis-Skelly superbly made his mark, scoring one of England’s goals during the match, showcasing his fearlessness and exceptional talent. His performance has caught the attention of many, with Bent among those particularly impressed by his maturity and ability at such a young age. In a conversation on TalkSport, Bent shared his thoughts:

“Honestly, the first thing I thought of is that ‘Arsenal best win something soon’ because with the amount of youngsters that are coming through at that football club, he’s just another one from Hale End.”

Lewis-Skelly’s debut is a testament to the strength of Arsenal’s youth development system, particularly the Hale End Academy, which has produced numerous rising stars in recent years. Bent’s comments highlight how Arsenal’s investment in youth is paying off, and with players like Lewis-Skelly continuing to impress, the club’s future looks bright.

