Pundit warns club not to sell player wanted by Arsenal

Chris Sutton is discouraging Leeds United from selling Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in this transfer window.

The Whites were very close to getting relegated from the Premier League last season, and they only managed to survive the English top-flight because of the performance of some of their key men.

Raphinha is one of them, but he could be in the squad of another club by the 2022/2023 season.

Arsenal is keen to add the Brazilian attacker to their group, and there is competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Either of these clubs will almost certainly sign him eventually, but Sutton thinks it is a bad idea to sell him.

He warns, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘They are going to have to do some recruiting themselves, Leeds.

‘That was a legitimate criticism (on Leeds not bulking up the squad). Bielsa liked to work with a small and thin squad. They got away with it last season.

‘But if you are a Leeds fan, you are thinking “blimey, our two star men are off. How are we going to stay in the Premier League next season?”‘

Leeds is not one of the biggest clubs in England, and they should be used to selling their main men now.

They will likely have lined up replacements for the winger, and a move away will see them sign one of them quickly.

Sutton’s concerns are valid, but it would always be hard for a club like the Whites to turn down big-money offers for their player.

