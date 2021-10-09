Pundit warns that Arsenal and Tottenham must ‘be so careful’ after latest takeover

Newcastle United are the latest club to be taken over by a mega-rich owner this week, and Alan Brazil claims that the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham will need to be ‘careful’.

The Toon are now said to have the richest owners in the Premier League by some way, and many are already scared of how they will flaunt that wealth in the upcoming transfer windows.

The news sources will be rife with rumours linking the St James’s Park club with all the major players in the coming months, but whether they can persuade them to join is another story, with the club likely to need some time to become a major force in Europe, although we do know that money talks.

Brazil doesn’t believe that it will be an instant success up north however, but warns both Tottenham and Arsenal that they should be weary of what this could mean for them, adding that Everton’s owner Usmanov is also one to watch.

“It is going to take a while as far as I am concerned,” Alan Brazil said live on TalkSPORT.

“You can’t just suddenly go and spend a billion quid, you can’t.

“Academies, getting the right players in, getting the right managers in and getting people away from London and Manchester to live in Newcastle.

“Don’t forget Arsenal and Tottenham, they will have to up their game now.

“Then there is Everton with Mr Usmanov, he has got billions.

“Tottenham and Arsenal have to be so careful.”

Are we at risk of being amongst the biggest losers after this latest takeover?

Patrick