Pundit worries that Arsenal could be out of the title race when Saka returns

Tim Sherwood has raised concerns about Arsenal’s ability to maintain their Premier League title challenge, expressing fears that the Gunners might be out of contention by the time Bukayo Saka returns to full fitness.

Saka, widely regarded as Arsenal’s most consistent and productive attacking player, is currently sidelined with an injury expected to keep him out for over a month. His absence has been keenly felt, with Arsenal struggling to replicate his creativity and influence in attack.

In the meantime, Arsenal have found it difficult to stay competitive, missing crucial opportunities to close the gap on Liverpool. While Liverpool secured a late win over Brentford, Arsenal failed to capitalise, dropping two points at home in a draw with Aston Villa. This inability to convert chances into victories is placing added pressure on the team as they aim to keep pace with their title rivals.

The situation has left many questioning Arsenal’s depth and ability to cope without their star winger. Speaking on Premier League Productions after the draw against Villa, Sherwood voiced his concerns about the club’s prospects:

“The worry for Arsenal is who do they go and get in January? Arsenal need strength and players back. By the time Bukayo Saka is back to fitness, the title race could already be gone.”

Sherwood’s comments underline the precarious position Arsenal find themselves in as they navigate the busy winter schedule. With several games still to be played, there is no guarantee that the Gunners will secure enough points to remain in the title race before Saka’s return. The mounting pressure to deliver results without their star player only adds to the urgency for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

While Sherwood’s assessment highlights the importance of Saka to Arsenal’s title ambitions, it also raises broader questions about the team’s reliance on one player. Finding a way to win without Saka will be critical if Arsenal are to sustain their challenge and avoid falling behind in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive title race.