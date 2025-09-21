Pundits agree: Arsenal will beat Man City this weekend

Arsenal versus Manchester City is arguably the biggest game in European football this weekend.

On Sunday evening at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola, once partners and now rivals, will renew their touchline battle. For many, this is the kind of fixture that could go a long way in shaping the Premier League title race.

An Arsenal win would pile pressure on defending champions Liverpool. A City victory would keep their push alive to reclaim the top spot in the league after a stuttering start.

Arsenal v Man City: Match Preview, team news, predicted lineup, score prediction

Beyond the tactical intrigue, Gooners will be pleased to hear that Paul Merson and Chris Sutton, two of the league’s greats turned pundits, agree on one thing: Arsenal are winning this match.

What Merson and Sutton have said

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson said:

“City had to face Napoli on Thursday night. That’s a big disadvantage if you ask me. Arsenal will have had more time to prepare, having played and won on Tuesday. So I’d be surprised if Arsenal lose this game.

“I still think top teams can hurt City, and Arsenal are a really good side. I expect a win for the hosts at the Emirates.”

Merson predicted a 3-1 win for Arsenal. Chris Sutton echoed the sentiment, though he went for a tighter scoreline, a 1-0 win for Arteta’s men.

As reported by the BBC, the ex-Gunner sounded confident, saying:

“I am very sure about this one – Arsenal to win.”

Arsenal bullish ahead of City clash

If Arsenal’s attack clicks, they should have enough to take care of City. Defensively, the Gunners have been rock solid, conceding just one goal in their five games this season. City will be up against one of the most formidable backlines in the league.

Arsenal versus Manchester City is a fixture Gooners should approach with full confidence. It is one of those games where they can trust Arteta and the boys to get the job done and see to it that Arsenal become the first team to go five league games unbeaten against the great Guardiola.

Benjamin Kenneth

