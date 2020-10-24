Pundits agree that Arsenal will get another win against Leicester City tomorrow

Mark Lawrenson and Steve White have backed Arsenal to earn a second win in as many games against Leicester City tomorrow.

The Gunners will take on the Foxes in their next Premier League game as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to keep their fine early start to the season intact.

Both teams have met already this season as Arsenal earned a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers’ side has lost their last two Premier League games before this match and they have also not been lucky with injuries.

They will be without Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu for this match, while Jamie Vardy will likely have to pass a late fitness test before he can play this game.

Vardy has been a thorn in the flesh of Arsenal’s defenders when he has faced the Gunners, but Arteta has made Arsenal’s defence stronger in dealing with threats from the likes of the Englishman.

Ahead of the match, Lawrenson was joined by legendary Style Council drummer Steve White to predict the outcome of the weekend games on BBC and they all seem to agree on Arsenal.

Lawro predicted that the Gunners will see out the game with a 2-1 win and White’s prediction was the exact same scoreline in favour of the Gunners.

Earning another Premier League win will keep the Gunners close to the Premier League’s top four as they target a return to the Champions League.