Pundits and Arsenal – “If you can’t rubbish Arsenal then don’t even whisper their name”

Arsenal do what big clubs do. by Charles Veritie

‘Hush, hush whisper who dares?

‘Hush, hush, whisper who dares?

Rubbish Arsenal are top of the stairs.

(With an apology to the late A.A. Milne, writer and creator of Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh)

The BBC Radio 5 station has a program called the ‘Monday Night Club’. Listening to it we hear ‘chat’ about the weekend’s ‘big’ footy moments. It is broadcast live on Mondays from 7pm until 9pm UK time.

I have listened to the last two broadcasts expecting to hear at least a few comments about the league leaders. In the first not a word, in the second, two mentions ‘Leeds, deserved to win the game against Arsenal’ followed with yet more talk about the mighty Leeds.

We were later told they would be talking about Arsenal later. They didn’t.

Can you imagine them talking for two hours, and not talking about the league leaders, and they would be saying how wonderful and great they are when its Manure or Littlepool? I can’t.

It seems to me the remit is: If you can’t rubbish Arsenal then don’t even whisper their name.

Yes, yes, I know, you will tell me that you recently read something good about Arsenal. It happens, but usually there is a put down in the comments. They can start with a ‘put down’, as with this headline in the Guardian one day. ‘There are only three English players in the Arsenal team for the cup match against Man City’. Down in the article we learned that there were NO English players in the City line up!

How many times have headlines like this been published here and all the other football sites? ‘Arsenal lose in race for wonder kid’. Read what follows and you soon realise its just another piece full of empty facts.

Last season with only three games played ‘they’ didn’t just have a field day knocking Arsenal, they had a field season. We were doomed to relegation after game 1, and their joy ride of rubbishing Arsenal went on and on.

After those three losses the team started proving these know-alls: ‘wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong’.

The response of the ‘know-alls’ was to blame Arsenal fans for not trusting their manager!

We are on the top stair and the wonder brains reliably inform us ‘You cannot say Arsenal will win league after only eleven games – but you can predict relegation after three!

‘Relegation after 3’ was last year’s mantra and it went on and on.

Life was wonderful….

This year silent in the Salford, Manchester, BBC nest,

The team they love to hate, they love to detest.

Is on the top stair, showing the world they are the best.

While in the BBC club studio they spout drivel, following the rest.

No doubt hating the evidence that Arsenal are the best.

Charles Veritie.

