Pundits argue over the bust up between Kyle Walker and Arsenal coach

Arsenal coach Nicholas Jover found himself in the midst of a confrontation after Arsenal’s match against Manchester City over the weekend. Jover had attempted to shake hands with Kyle Walker, but the Manchester City player refused and reacted angrily, creating a scene.

It’s worth noting that Jover previously worked at Manchester City with many of their current players before Arsenal recruited him, similar to their approach with Mikel Arteta.

In previous games between Arsenal and City where Arsenal ended up on the losing side, Jover had not shaken hands with the City players. This history of not extending greetings after losses likely played a role in Kyle Walker’s decision to decline the handshake after their weekend defeat.

Ian Ladyman and Chris Sutton debated the incident in the Daily Mail Podcast and it caused an argument.

Ladyman said: ‘There was a bust up – or what we like to call a bust up in our trade at full time.

‘Nicholas Jover had a row with Kyle Walker as Walker left the field. Jover used to work at City. The two people would know each other. Sore losers, City?’

Sutton then fired back: ‘Well first of all, we don’t know what was said.’

Ladyman then replied: ‘No, but I do know what I saw, which was that Walker refused Hover’s handshake. That is what I did see.’

Sutton then suggested: ‘But Hover may have said something to him. I don’t know what was said.

‘So, you know, it’s very difficult to comment if there was an insult thrown, or, you know, we don’t know if it was a, sort of, get it up you Kyle, then he was right to react. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jover was overjoyed and probably should have stayed away from the City players, considering that it was an ill-tempered match. Of course he did not enjoy losing to the Citizens when they defeated us in previous games.

