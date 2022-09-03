Manchester United will play host to Arsenal in tomorrow’s big game, and the Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein have vastly disagreed on the predicted scoreline.

The Red Devils have returned to form of late, winning three straight games on the bounce, but you would have to say that their performances have been far from perfect.

Arsenal on the otherhand have started their season with a 100% winning record, whilst mostly playing some really dominant football also, and already sit top of the table despite many of the other teams (including Manchester City) having played six times already.

While you can understand why both sides would have reason to back their teams going into tomorrow’s clash, the Man United and Arsenal fans on TalkSPORT had very differing predictions.

“If #MUFC lose, I wear an #AFC shirt!” “I think we’ll destroy you 3-0!” 👀🔥 Andy Goldstein & Darren Bent are feeling very optimistic, ahead of the Drive derby. pic.twitter.com/iFdeoFy9wj — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 2, 2022

I’m a little shocked that Goldstein has moved to predict a 3-0 win, claiming that none of our wins will have convinced him when we have already beaten 25% of the division, while his side have already suffered at the hands of Brentford and Brighton, whilst scraping three wins by just the one-goal margin.

I know all clubs have sections of fans who get ahead of themselves, and we are all biased to some extent, but having watched plenty of United this term, there is very little to scream home about…

Do any of you have bets against you Man United fans worth sharing?

Patrick