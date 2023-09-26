Pundits debate whether Gabriel Jesus is an elite striker

Arsenal have made an unbeaten start to the new Premier League season, winning four games and drawing two. However, some pundits have questioned whether the Gunners have the firepower to challenge Manchester City for the title, with journalist and pundit Ian Ladyman claiming that Gabriel Jesus is not an elite striker.

Jesus moved to the Emirates last year from City, where he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. He scored 11 goals in 26 games for Arsenal last season in the Premier League but missed significant periods through injury.

This season, Jesus has featured in three games and scored once. However, he missed a glorious chance in the North London derby against Tottenham, which led Ladyman to question his credentials as an elite striker.

“He’s not an elite striker, Jesus,” Ladyman said on Mail Sport’s It’s All Kicking Off podcast. “I’m not saying that Gabriel Jesus should be nowhere near an Arsenal shirt. That would be ridiculous. What I’m saying is that I’m not sure that they have an elite striker. And I wonder – when the ultimate aim is to try and usurp Manchester City, who do have an elite striker – whether they can do it without one.”

Ladyman’s fellow pundit Chris Sutton, however, defended Jesus, pointing to his other attributes and the effect he has on the team.

“I think Gabriel Jesus is a very good striker,” Sutton said. “He’s got great movement, he’s very intelligent and he’s a good finisher. He also brings a lot to the team in terms of his work ethic and his pressing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

I think it is accepted that Jesus is not an elite out-and-out striker but he is an elite forward for the reasons that Sutton points out.

It is easy to attack Jesus because of that missed opportunity against Tottenham but seems that a lot of people are forgetting how he helped elevate the Gunners last season.

An overreaction is taking place it seems.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…