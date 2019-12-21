Pundits give their predictions for the Everton v Arsenal clash

Pundits predict the Everton v Arsenal result and they all agree on one thing.

The Everton v Arsenal match is the first one up on today’s Premier League schedule and if recent form is anything to go by it’s going to be a cracker.

I have dug up the predictions from some of the more well known pundits and as usual, I will kick off with what Mark Lawrenson is predicting in his weekly BBC column. The former Liverpool legend is going with a 1-1 draw.

Next is our very own Charlie Nicholas. The former Gunner is not confident that Arsenal will send Freddie off with a win, in fact, he is going for a home win for the Toffees by a 2-1 margin.

Michael Owen, writing in his weekly bookie’s blog is predicting a win for Everton. The former Newcastle United forward. as is normally the case, does not give a score prediction

Finally, former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is following Mark Lawrenson and predicting a draw, albeit with a 2-2 scoreline.

So, the one thing I get from these predictions is that all four do actually agree on one thing. They all agree that Arsenal will not win.

Two go for a home win and the other two go for a draw. It has to be said that it is hard to disagree here. I actually went for a 2-2 draw myself in the preview here.