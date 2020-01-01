Pundits give their predictions on Arsenal v Manchester United

Huge game at the Emirates and the pundits are unanimous on one thing.

Just a couple of weeks ago I am sure that most of the pundits would have predicted a win for Man Utd today, however, circumstances are now a little different as the pundits’ predictions show.

Let’s kick off with resident BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson. The former Liverpool defender is unable to split the teams and is going with a 2-2 draw.

Next up is former Arsenal and Celtic striker now turned Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas. The Scot is expecting a bit of a goal fest with Arsenal emerging the winners 3-2

Finally, we have the former Man Utd and Liverpool hit-man Michael Owen who has not given a score but is of the opinion that Arsenal will end the game with all three points.

So, the conclusion is fairly simple, not one of these pundits reckons that United will win, at best they will get a draw according to Lawrenson.

It goes to show that the improvement under Mikel Arteta is being recognised and not just by Arsenal fans.

Remember this is a United team that beat both Man City and Tottenham recently and so you would think that the pundits would have seen United as a shoo-in against Arsenal today. Not no more.

Hopefully, the players will step up to the plate today and vindicate the opinions of the pundits and Arsenal fans everywhere and put the Red Devils to the sword this evening in North London.