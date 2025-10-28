Pundits Lineker & Neville agree that Arsenal’s consistency could finally deliver the title

With their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, Arsenal maintained their position at the top of the table, stretching their lead to four points.

The Gunners’ high-flying form has plenty talking, and now Gary Neville and Gary Lineker appear to agree on one thing: Arsenal are the most in-form team in the Premier League.

Neville and Lineker agree on Arsenal’s consistency

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender said of Arsenal:

“What I would say is that this league at this moment in time has only really got one consistently good side every single week, and that’s Arsenal, who are playing at a level.”

Gary Lineker echoed those sentiments on The Rest is Football podcast, adding:

“I mean, Man United are doing way better than we thought they were doing, but I suppose apart from Arsenal, no one’s been particularly consistent.”

Sitting comfortably at the top of the table, Arsenal cannot afford to drop their standards. Consistency is the name of the game, and it’s what will define this title race.

Arsenal’s consistency could seal the title

Establishing a lead is one thing, sustaining it is another. And for Arsenal, that’s the only route to Premier League glory.

They’ve been here before. Three times under Mikel Arteta, they’ve mounted a title challenge, and three times they’ve fallen short. While they’ve consistently been in the mix, they now need to string together results and run away with it.

With Manchester City and Liverpool stumbling, as Paul Merson pointed out, Arsenal’s consistency could be the difference.

If they can stretch their lead and maintain their high standards, the title is theirs for the taking. Thanks to the brilliant squad assembled by sporting director Andrea Berta, Arteta now has the depth and quality to get the job done week in, week out, no excuses.

