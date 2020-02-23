Pundits predict result in the Arsenal v Everton Premier League clash

Former players turned pundits give their predictions on Arsenal v Everton

Last week pundits Michael Owen, Charlie Nicholas, Mark Lawrenson and Dimitar Berbatov were all unanimous in their belief that Arsenal would defeat Newcastle United and they were all spot on, though none of them predicted a 4-0 win.

This week they have again given their predictions and let’s see if they all share the same opinion as they did last week.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, writing in his weekly betting column as cited in the Mirror, has once again gone for an Arsenal win and as is standard practice for Owen, he declines to give a scoreline.

That is not a problem for former Man Utd hit-man Dimitar Berbatov, who is predicting a five-goal thriller in favour of Arsenal. He predicts that Mikel Arteta’s men will prevail 3-2.

Writing in his weekly BBC column, the former Liverpool defender reckons Arsenal will keep yet another clean sheet and dispatch Everton with winning score of 2-0.

Finally, good old Charlie Nicholas has used his Sky Sports column to predict a 3-1 Arsenal win.

I think this is an absolute first where all the pundits agree on the same result for two weeks running. That in itself is a sign how much Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta since he took over on a permanent basis from Unai Emery.

I personally think it will be a 1-0 to Arsenal but I really don’t care what the actual scoreline will be as long as Arsenal come out of the game with the win and all three points.