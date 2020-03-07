Pundits predict the outcome of Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal takes on West Ham United this afternoon and the pundits have made their predictions.

The last couple of Premier League games featuring Arsenal has seen total unanimity with the pundits all predicting Arsenal wins, however, that has now come to an end with one pundit not going for a win for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Former Gunner Charlie Nicholas is confident that Arsenal will beat David Moyes men, the Sky Sports pundit, writing in his weekly column, is going for a 3-1 home win today.

BT Sports pundit and former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage is also backing Arsenal to beat West Ham and is going for a 2-1 win.

Michael Owen is another pundit that is predicting a home win, as usual, he does not give a score or much else, to be honest.

Former Tottenham and Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov writing for the Metro has jumped on the bandwagon and not only does he see Arsenal winning, but he also sees the lads keeping a clean sheet and goes with a 2-0 win.

Finally, the party pooper Mark Lawrenson. He is the only pundit this week not predicting a home win, however, he is not suggesting that Arsenal will lose and is instead doing some fence-sitting and predicts the game will end in a 1-1 draw.

So, four of the pundits reckon Arsenal will net all three points and one feels a draw is the most likely outcome.

There was always going to be a pundit that would break ranks and this week it is Mark Lawrenson but even so, getting 80% of the pundits predicting a home win is still encouraging.