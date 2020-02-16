Pundits predict the result between Arsenal and Newcastle United

Pundits give their verdict on today’s game between Arsenal and Newcastle United

Arsenal welcomes Newcastle United to the Emirates this afternoon and as per usual pundits have been giving their predictions for their respective media outlets that employ them. Well, apart from Michael Owen who gets paid by a bookie.

I will kick off with Charlie Nicholas writing in his Sky Sports column. The former Arsenal and Celtic striker is going with a 3-1 win for the Gunners. He is of the opinion that it will be a tough afternoon but with the improvement Arsenal has shown under Mikel Arteta that his former club will prove too strong for the Geordies.

Next up is former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson who plies his trade with the BBC. He always has a guest predicting results alongside him and on this occasion, it is snowboarder Katie Ormerod. Both go with a 2-0 win for Arsenal.

Former Tottenham and Man Utd hit-man Dimitar Berbatov writing for the Metro is also going with Arsenal to keep a clean sheet and reckons the Gunners will run out comprehensive winners by a 3-0 scoreline.

Finally, Michael Owen, who never gives a score, probably because he writes for a Bookies, The former Newcastle United forward is backing Arsenal to win but for both teams to score.

So, it is unanimous, Arsenal will win, though there is a split on whether they will keep a clean sheet or not. It is not often that every pundit goes for an Arsenal win, I am not sure if that is a good omen or not.