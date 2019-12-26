Pundits predict the result in the Bournemouth v Arsenal game

Will the appointment of Mikel Arteta persuade the pundits to back an Arsenal win?

It has to be said that pundits have been a little pessimistic when it comes to predicting Arsenal games recently. It will be interesting to see where their thinking is now that Mikel Arteta has been appointed.

There are not many pundits making predictions today, probably because of the festivities but I have found some of the usual suspects giving out their predictions.

I will kick off with the resident BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson. The former Liverpool defender is going with an Arsenal 2-1 win.

Next, we have another former Liverpool player in Michael Owen who is also predicting a Gunners win. Owen never gives a score, well not in his betting blog anyway.

Finally, former Gunner Charlie Nicholas is predicting an Arsenal win by a margin of 2-1.

That is a full house of pundits going for an away win today, no doubt they are looking at the awful form that Bournemouth are currently experiencing and the fact that Arsenal’s poor form is negated by having a new manager on board.

I am in full agreement with the pundits today, I have predicted a 2-0 win for the lads in the match preview here. Fingers crossed that we have all called it right today and that Arteta gets his reign off to a winning start.