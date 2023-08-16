Pundits questions whether Raya will take over from Ramsdale

Former Premier League player Frank McAvennie believes that Aaron Ramsdale might face a dilemma due to Arsenal’s signing of David Raya.

Ramsdale is regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League and is being considered a potential candidate for the number-one position in the England national team.

However, Raya, who has represented Spain, possesses certain strengths that might be advantageous over Ramsdale in specific aspects of goalkeeping. With the acquisition of Raya, Arsenal effectively has two top-tier goalkeepers vying for the same starting spot in the team.

This situation could potentially raise concerns for Ramsdale, who has been performing well since his move to Arsenal. According to pundit Frank McAvennie, there is indeed something for the English goalkeeper to think about and be cautious of, given the competition he now faces for his place in the team.

He tells Football Insider:

“It will be a big challenge for Ramsdale.

“But I would be concerned if I was Ramsdale, because if Arsenal have spent a lot of money on a goalkeeper, then he is likely to be number one.

“I think the pressure had been getting to the Englishman lately, as he had been making a lot of mistakes.”

The move for Raya means Ramsdale now has the toughest competition for a starting spot in his career.

If he underperforms or is injured for a long time, he may automatically lose his starting spot in the team.

