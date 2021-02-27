Pundits reckons Arsenal face disappointment against Leicester

Michael Owen reckons that Leicester City will beat Arsenal when both teams meet in the Premier League this weekend.

It is one of the most important games that Arsenal will play in this second half of the season and they will want to win it.

But Leicester City is determined to gatecrash the traditional England top-four, and they have been backing that up with their performances.

They are unbeaten in their last five domestic games and have won four of those matches.

Their lack of pedigree in Europe came to the fore again as they were eliminated from the Europa League by Slavia Prague.

Arsenal beat Benfica on Thursday to advance in Europe, but their league form hasn’t been the best and they lost their last game in the competition to Manchester City.

Owen thinks this game would end in another loss for Mikel Arteta’s side because the Foxes have an in-form attacking trio.

“There were differing fortunes for both these sides in Thursday’s Europa League fixtures. I was surprised to see Leicester crash out but was equally impressed by Arsenal’s fight-back against Benfica,” Owen said as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

“I think if you asked Brendan Rodgers privately, he’d agree that UEFA Champions League qualification is the priority for the Foxes this season. It will be interesting to see how this one plays out. Arsenal will most likely have the majority of the ball, and I think that could play into Leicester’s hands.

“As I’ve previously mentioned, Messrs Barnes, Maddison and Vardy are all playing fantastically just now, and if they’re on song again, I think Leicester will win an entertaining contest.”