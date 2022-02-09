Pundits reckons Arsenal’s position at the end of the season will determine Saka’s future

Bukayo Saka is the most valuable player in the current Arsenal team and keeping him at the club should be a priority.

The attacker has been an outstanding contributor to the club’s success since he broke into their first team.

Arsenal continues to rebuild their squad and it might take some time before consistent success returns to the club.

The Gunners didn’t finish last season in a European place and have now been knocked out of all the cup competitions.

That could be a blessing in disguise because they can now focus on winning matches in the Premier League and making the top four.

However, can they keep hold of Saka and get him on a new contract?

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, suggests it could depend on their league position at the end of the campaign.

He tells Football Insider: “I’m sure that Saka will be in no rush with two years left. He’ll be holding out until the end of the season to find out whether he’ll be playing in the Champions League next season before making a decision.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing Saka would be an embarrassment, considering almost every football fan knows he is a player we should build our team around.

Academy graduates are so important for the culture and fabric of the club. However, you cannot fault a player if he wants to leave because the team isn’t making progress.

If Saka wants us to keep making the top four to stay, the club needs to see that as a challenge and build a squad that can achieve that.