Pundits says it is “absolutely a concern” Arsenal giving up two goal leads

Former West Ham defender Matthew Upson admits letting a two-goal lead slip in consecutive games is a big problem for Arsenal.

The Gunners just dropped points against the Hammers despite being two goals up early in the game.

It is exactly the same thing that happened in their match against Liverpool and the fixture ended with the same scoreline.

The Gunners have now dropped four precious points in consecutive games, which has allowed Manchester City to close the gap between the clubs.

If City wins their outstanding games, they will be just a point behind Mikel Arteta’s men and the Gunners will visit the Etihad in the league this month.

It is hard for Arsenal fans to stay positive, considering City has hit top form at the right time and Upson believes Arsenal’s recent poor performances are a cause for concern.

He said on the BBC:

“Letting a two-goal lead slip again is absolutely a concern – it’s that ruthlessness, that game management to be able to see that through.

“It’s been the one thing that’s been levelled at Arsenal for a number of years and they’ve put it right this season, 100% they’ve put it right and they’ve made massive strides as a group to be a better team.

“But after the way they started this game, the decision from Thomas Partey to try to nick the ball around Declan Rice, you’ve got to think ‘I can’t do this here’. It’s just those little decisions you make start to have a huge impact.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is the time we should be in our best form, but our inexperience is shining through.

We need to learn to hold on to leads better. If you are in a title race, you cannot drop points against West Ham.