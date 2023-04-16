Pundits says it is “absolutely a concern” Arsenal giving up two goal leads

Former West Ham defender Matthew Upson admits letting a two-goal lead slip in consecutive games is a big problem for Arsenal.
The Gunners just dropped points against the Hammers despite being two goals up early in the game.
It is exactly the same thing that happened in their match against Liverpool and the fixture ended with the same scoreline.
The Gunners have now dropped four precious points in consecutive games, which has allowed Manchester City to close the gap between the clubs.
If City wins their outstanding games, they will be just a point behind Mikel Arteta’s men and the Gunners will visit the Etihad in the league this month.
It is hard for Arsenal fans to stay positive, considering City has hit top form at the right time and Upson believes Arsenal’s recent poor performances are a cause for concern.
He said on the BBC:
“Letting a two-goal lead slip again is absolutely a concern – it’s that ruthlessness, that game management to be able to see that through.
“It’s been the one thing that’s been levelled at Arsenal for a number of years and they’ve put it right this season, 100% they’ve put it right and they’ve made massive strides as a group to be a better team.
“But after the way they started this game, the decision from Thomas Partey to try to nick the ball around Declan Rice, you’ve got to think ‘I can’t do this here’. It’s just those little decisions you make start to have a huge impact.”
This is the time we should be in our best form, but our inexperience is shining through.
We need to learn to hold on to leads better. If you are in a title race, you cannot drop points against West Ham.
Well well, here we are again at the business end of the season and we bottling it.
Seems Arteta learnt this from Wenger it would seem.
The guy is not capable of making a decision during the game that could influence the outcome.
After years of making massive game changing errors it seems we still cannot stop shooting ourselves in the foot. Here we are with one hand on the EPL cup and somehow we just don’t have the belief and determination that we can get both hands on it!
City on the other hand won’t make the same “school boy errors” as us. They have the right attitude and common sense in how to deal with pressure. For Partey and Gabriel to make said errors in what will now surely be the game that changed our destiny, It’s highly likely that this was the closest we will get to winning the EPL for years to come? This is the year that saw Chelsea, Man U, Spuds, Leicester and Liverpool dip massively and falter. It has been us and City for months. We had an eight point lead three games ago but, we all knew it could change. It did change yes, but it has been the way in which it changed. Clearly, a certain cockiness and down right complacency in the squad is about to bite us on the ass (again) as we watch City swiftly pass us to the line, even though they are still in the FA cup and the CL semis. We should have more energy and time and yet watching West Ham today after we went 2 goals up, anyone would have though we swapped kits after 30 minutes. How does this even happen at this stage of the season? Oh, that’s right. This is Arsenal! 🙁
I think things are getting worse for arteta now because Man City have closed to us now and why most it be the same thing that happened to him against Liverpool happen to him today again I think if Mikel arteta lose this cub it will be a big shame for us all the arsenal fan because we don’t have any competition again than EPL which man city still had championship game and even FA cup I think Mikel arteta should have know his mistakes now and should not repeat itself again because because it as happen to him twice now if he continues like this we are gonna lose the cub and I’m gonna be happy with him at all