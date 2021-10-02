Pundits take swipe at Arsenal despite victory prediction

Mark Lawrenson has tipped Arsenal to win at Brighton this afternoon, whilst insisting that their winning run will not last long.

The Gunners could well win their fourth consecutive Premier League match when taking on the Seagulls this afternoon and move up to seventh place in the table today, but their dismal start to the season in which they lost all three did raise big question marks.

Today’s match is not expected to be a walk in the park, despite our side having won both home and away against them last term, with Graham Potter’s side having picked up 13 points from a possible 18 so far, and with home advantage also in their favour, but Lawrensen seems to believe that our side will be able to continue in their hot-streak to win, whilst insisting that their form will soon come to a head.

“Brighton missed the chance to go top of the table on Monday but the way they snatched a point right at the end of their game against Crystal Palace will still give them a big lift,” he told BBC Sport.

“The Seagulls have made a really impressive start to the season, but Arsenal are on a bit of a roll at the moment.

“That run won’t last for too long – not a lot has changed about the Gunners, really, because I still think they will go on streaks of good or bad results just like last season – but they will be smiling on Saturday evening anyway.”

Do people still believe that our summer window has done little to nothing to improve things?

Patrick