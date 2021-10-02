Pundits take swipe at Arsenal despite victory prediction

Mark Lawrenson has tipped Arsenal to win at Brighton this afternoon, whilst insisting that their winning run will not last long.
The Gunners could well win their fourth consecutive Premier League match when taking on the Seagulls this afternoon and move up to seventh place in the table today, but their dismal start to the season in which they lost all three did raise big question marks.
Today’s match is not expected to be a walk in the park, despite our side having won both home and away against them last term, with Graham Potter’s side having picked up 13 points from a possible 18 so far, and with home advantage also in their favour, but Lawrensen seems to believe that our side will be able to continue in their hot-streak to win, whilst insisting that their form will soon come to a head.
“Brighton missed the chance to go top of the table on Monday but the way they snatched a point right at the end of their game against Crystal Palace will still give them a big lift,” he told BBC Sport.
“The Seagulls have made a really impressive start to the season, but Arsenal are on a bit of a roll at the moment.
“That run won’t last for too long – not a lot has changed about the Gunners, really, because I still think they will go on streaks of good or bad results just like last season – but they will be smiling on Saturday evening anyway.”
Do people still believe that our summer window has done little to nothing to improve things?
Patrick
We never went on streaks last year. We had a terrible 12 game run followed by a decent 24 game finish. Our last genuinely bad streak however ended in December 2020. Odd statement from Lawrenson all round really. Funny stat sky threw up this week is that only Liverpool have won more games since May. The entire narrative surrounding club is so odd considering actual results past 30 odd games compared to the rest of the league.
Win today we’re 2 points behind United/Everton/West Ham (if they win)/City (if they draw.) Only Chelsea (4 with a win)/Liverpool (5 with a win)/City (3 with a win) can go more than 2 point clear with only one of Liverpool/City able to do it with a win, a draw between them would have us 3 off Liverpool and 2 off City. Not a bad spot to be in with 3 of the traditional big 6 out the way after 7 games. After that 4 of our next 5 games are at home with 4 of the 5 against teams in the bottom half currently (only Villa who we play at home are in the top half.) Would put a totally different spin on our visit to Anfield if we do win them all. Got to do it 1st obviously but doesn’t seem particularly impossible on paper and despite the constant claims otherwise it doesn’t seem unlikely on form.
TL;DR If we win today it is time to get a little excited about the season.
Angus, following on from the spud game, we should see, at least, 100% effort – something that was missing in those first three games.
Also interesting to see if Mr. Potter has been cagey with his injury list – I think we will see Bassouma playing…. but I hope I’m wrong.