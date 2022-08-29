‘Pure class’ – Michael Owen full of praise for Arsenal midfielder

Michael Owen has heaped praise on Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard after noticing his quick-thinking which created himself the space to shoot for the Gunners’ opening goal against Fulham this weekend.

We had struggled to break down our opposition on Saturday despite retaining a stronghold on possession throughout the 90 minutes, but our commitment to the cause saw us claim the win with a late winner.

Odegaard has come in for praise for his work within small spaces, highlighted by his quick-thinking in the build up to the equalising goal which came moments after falling behind.

“Those players that can play in those short spaces, they are the real class acts,” Owen said of Martin Odegaard on Premier League Productions (via HITC). “Anyone can play with loads of space.

“But you see in tight situations, Odegaard gets played the ball and he throws his leg over just to create another inch of space.

“It’s class, just pure class. Arsenal then get their magic players like that playing.”

Odegaard has quietly been amongst our best players throughout 2022 thus far, with the captain’s armband not distracting him from his increased level of form.

His goal on Saturday was so important as he saw us immediately get back level after Aleksander Mitrovic’s opener, and he looks destined for a great season for our club.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Alfie and Rob are back with the Just Arsenal Show and today they discuss three players who are seemingly on their way out.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids