“Put some respect on his name” Pundit hails Arsenal man after beating Forest

Eddie Nketiah started this season by sending a message to his doubters after he opened the scoring for Arsenal in their 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

The striker was chosen to start the game after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for several weeks through injury and scored.

Just as was the case last season, Jesus’ injury has seen increased calls for Arsenal to sign a new striker, but the Gunners have decided to trust in Nketiah.

The Englishman is probably the most underrated player at the Emirates and proved again that he is a top professional who can get the job done.

After his superb goal, former striker Darren Bent calls for more respect for Nketiah. He tweeted: “Put some respect on his name @EddieNketiah9” with a clapping emoji.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is not a fancy striker like Jesus, which is one reason he is not so highly rated.

However, he has done well for us when he has had to come into the team and we expect that to continue.

If he keeps doing well, he will continue to get chances and we trust our manager’s judgement over the opinion of others.