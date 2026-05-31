“Put you foot through it” Steven Gerrard blasts Eze for his penalty 

Steven Gerrard has criticised Eberechi Eze following the midfielder’s missed penalty in Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG.

Although Gabriel ultimately missed the decisive penalty that handed the trophy to the French side, Eze was the first Arsenal player to fail from the penalty spot during the shootout. The midfielder used his trademark stuttering run-up before sending his effort off target, placing additional pressure on his teammates during a tense, closely contested final.

Eze has relied on that technique throughout much of his career, and it has often proved successful. However, there have also been occasions when the approach has not delivered the desired outcome, particularly in high-pressure situations where the margins for error are extremely small.

Penalty Miss Under the Spotlight

The Arsenal midfielder chose to stick with the style that has become synonymous with his penalty taking, despite the significance of the occasion. Many players in a match of such magnitude prefer a more direct approach, focusing solely on making clean contact and finding the back of the net.

Following the miss, several Arsenal supporters expressed their frustration, believing a different approach may have increased the chances of conversion. The incident quickly became one of the major talking points after the final.

As discussions continued, several former players offered their opinions on the penalty, including Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was particularly critical of the technique used.

Gerrard Questions Eze’s Approach

Speaking as reported by the Metro, Gerrard suggested that Eze should have prioritised solid contact with the ball rather than adding unnecessary elements to the penalty.

He said:

“Penalties are hard enough.

“Think about the magnitude of the game, the stadium, the atmosphere, it’s hard enough without any of that nonsense. Put your foot through it, back your technique.”

Despite the criticism, Eze’s penalty-taking method has brought him success on many occasions throughout his career and has become a key part of his game. Nevertheless, the England international is likely to reflect on the moment and consider whether a different approach could have produced a more favourable outcome on one of the biggest stages in football.

The miss will undoubtedly remain a painful memory, but it does not diminish the quality he has shown throughout his career.

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