Qualifying for the Europa League would be a fine end to the season

Arsenal has had a terrible season so far and since the resumption of football, it has not got much better, though the last three games have built up some momentum.

Thanks to the efforts of Mikel Arteta we have improved since Unai Emery but in truth, this has been an underwhelming campaign and I cannot wait for it to finish.

We started the season looking to get back into the Champions League and who can blame us for dreaming of that, after all, we reached the Europa League final last season and finished just outside the top four.

After a fine run of form under Arteta, we began to dream of the Champions League again. However, the return to the campaign after the coronavirus-enforced break showed us that we’re not quite there yet.

At the moment, we can see that our players are still struggling to get to grips with Arteta’s demands on them and the Spaniard is also trying his best to work his preferred starting XI.

Winning games is important, but it shouldn’t be all we care about at this stage. I think we should consider if the team is getting better on a consistent basis, even if they fail to win the games.

For me, this end of the season is more like a pre-season for Arteta and the boys and I’d take a return to the Europa League next season as long as we are making lasting changes to the way we play and building towards success in the next few campaigns.

An article from Jacob B