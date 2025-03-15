Quality attacker could snub Arsenal to sign new deal at his present club

A great deal has been said regarding Arsenal’s interest in Leroy Sané, especially with the growing speculation that the German international may leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current season.

Sané has already proven himself in the Premier League, having had a successful spell at Manchester City earlier in his career. During his time at City, he worked closely with Mikel Arteta, which has led to the Gunners’ manager having a solid understanding of Sané’s qualities. Arteta is confident that he could bring out the best in the winger, should a move to Arsenal materialise.

While Sané has achieved considerable success at Bayern Munich, his relationship with the club appears to be nearing its conclusion. It is likely that he will either secure a new club or potentially sign a new contract with Bayern Munich to extend his stay. However, if he decides against remaining at Bayern, he has no immediate plans to move outside of Europe. This means Arsenal need not worry about any lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs that Sané might receive.

As reported by Team Talk, Sané and Bayern Munich will engage in fresh talks following the international break. At present, Sané’s preference appears to be remaining at his current club, with the possibility of signing a new deal before the season concludes.

Sané has enjoyed a successful career thus far, although there are concerns about whether he would be able to adjust to the demanding pace of the Premier League at this stage in his career. The Premier League is known for its relentless speed and intensity, and it remains to be seen whether Sané could cope with these challenges. However, his previous experience in England could help him should a move to Arsenal come to fruition.

In conclusion, while Arsenal’s interest in Leroy Sané has been widely reported, his future remains uncertain. With upcoming discussions between Sané and Bayern Munich, the coming weeks could be crucial in determining whether Sané will be making a return to the Premier League or extending his stay with Bayern Munich.