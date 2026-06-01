Quarter Final. Semi Final. Final. The Next Step Is Obvious

Less than 24 hours after the heartbreak of Budapest, Declan Rice was already looking ahead.

Speaking during Arsenal’s Premier League trophy parade, Rice delivered a rallying cry to supporters, saying: “Next year, we’re coming back for more. Lock in… or get locked out,” as reported by The Guardian.

For a player who had just experienced the pain of losing a Champions League Final on penalties, it would have been easy to focus on what Arsenal had missed out on.

Instead, he chose to focus on what comes next.

And perhaps that’s exactly the mentality Arsenal need.

The Journey Is Still Moving Forward

It is impossible to ignore the disappointment of losing the biggest match in club football. Arsenal came within touching distance of making history before PSG eventually prevailed in the penalty shootout.

But football doesn’t exist in isolation.

This wasn’t a team crashing out in the group stages. This wasn’t a side making up the numbers in Europe.

This was a Premier League-winning Arsenal team reaching the Champions League Final after years of steady progress under Mikel Arteta.

The trajectory is difficult to ignore.

Quarter Final.

Semi Final.

Final.

Every season Arsenal have taken another step forward on the European stage.

Supporters understandably feel the pain of coming so close, but there is also a strong argument that this experience could be invaluable moving forward.

Many of Europe’s greatest teams suffered setbacks before eventually lifting the trophy. Learning how to handle the pressure of the latter stages is often part of the journey.

Why Rice’s Words Matter

What impressed me most about Rice’s comments was not the confidence.

It was the belief.

He wasn’t speaking like a player satisfied with reaching a final. He wasn’t talking like someone content with winning one Premier League title.

He sounded like a player who believes Arsenal belong at the very top of European football.

That belief appeared to be shared by the supporters lining the streets of North London for Sunday’s parade.

Despite the disappointment of Budapest, hundreds of thousands of Gooners turned out to celebrate the club’s first league title in 22 years. The atmosphere was one of pride rather than despair.

Perhaps that says everything about where Arsenal are as a football club right now.

The standards have risen.

The expectations have risen.

And so has the belief.

Nobody wanted Saturday night to end the way it did. But if Arsenal can turn the pain of defeat into motivation, then Rice may be right to issue his warning already.

Quarter Final.

Semi Final.

Final.

The next step really is obvious.

Do you agree, Gooners? Is this Arsenal team destined to go one step further in Europe next season?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…