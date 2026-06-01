Quarter Final. Semi Final. Final. The Next Step Is Obvious

Less than 24 hours after the heartbreak of Budapest, Declan Rice was already looking ahead.
Speaking during Arsenal’s Premier League trophy parade, Rice delivered a rallying cry to supporters, saying: “Next year, we’re coming back for more. Lock in… or get locked out,” as reported by The Guardian.
For a player who had just experienced the pain of losing a Champions League Final on penalties, it would have been easy to focus on what Arsenal had missed out on.
Instead, he chose to focus on what comes next.
And perhaps that’s exactly the mentality Arsenal need.
The Journey Is Still Moving Forward
It is impossible to ignore the disappointment of losing the biggest match in club football. Arsenal came within touching distance of making history before PSG eventually prevailed in the penalty shootout.
But football doesn’t exist in isolation.
This wasn’t a team crashing out in the group stages. This wasn’t a side making up the numbers in Europe.
This was a Premier League-winning Arsenal team reaching the Champions League Final after years of steady progress under Mikel Arteta.
The trajectory is difficult to ignore.
Quarter Final.
Semi Final.
Final.
Every season Arsenal have taken another step forward on the European stage.
Supporters understandably feel the pain of coming so close, but there is also a strong argument that this experience could be invaluable moving forward.
Many of Europe’s greatest teams suffered setbacks before eventually lifting the trophy. Learning how to handle the pressure of the latter stages is often part of the journey.
Why Rice’s Words Matter
What impressed me most about Rice’s comments was not the confidence.
It was the belief.
He wasn’t speaking like a player satisfied with reaching a final. He wasn’t talking like someone content with winning one Premier League title.
He sounded like a player who believes Arsenal belong at the very top of European football.
That belief appeared to be shared by the supporters lining the streets of North London for Sunday’s parade.
Despite the disappointment of Budapest, hundreds of thousands of Gooners turned out to celebrate the club’s first league title in 22 years. The atmosphere was one of pride rather than despair.
Perhaps that says everything about where Arsenal are as a football club right now.
The standards have risen.
The expectations have risen.
And so has the belief.
Nobody wanted Saturday night to end the way it did. But if Arsenal can turn the pain of defeat into motivation, then Rice may be right to issue his warning already.
Quarter Final.
Semi Final.
Final.
The next step really is obvious.
Do you agree, Gooners? Is this Arsenal team destined to go one step further in Europe next season?
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Instead of players who command extravagant prices, we should go after ones BEFORE their valuations skyrocket. So no Morgan Rogers or Julian Alvarez etc.
Christos Tzolis, 24. 51 matches, 22 goals, 29 assists. LW but can play anywhere.
Mika Godts 20 years old, 44 matches, 17 goals, 15 assists. LW.
Arda Guler, 21 years old. 51 matches, 6 goals, 14 assists. CAM but played out of position as CM. Don’t know if he’s affordable but if he is (Real is buying back Nico Paz)
These 3 are one of the most creative players in European leagues. First 2 are definitely most attainable. This season was Mika Godts breakthrough, but Tzolis has had 3 strong seasons already. Not in top flight, but he scored 22 and assisted 29 in a league where Igor Thiago scored 29, and he’s settled quite well at Brentford.
I’m so in support of this. They all come with low values and low risk and they work out, the club will make a lot of money from their sale.
With the 800m in the coffer and Arteta’s ruthlessness to bolstering the squad (minuses and pluses), hegemonic dominance of both domestic and continental leagues is possible.
We went undefeated in the UCL – that is an achievement by itself.
We lost the game on pens – we faced them and gave them a torrid time, last year they spanked Milan 5-0, it was never easy to beat Mikel’s Arsenal in the UCL.
Proud of Mikel and the lads, coming second is not a bad thing provided we learn and grow and win it next year.
We played the final with a make shift RB against 2 of the best wide players in Europe right now KK and BB. Moresca is a CB, playing him out of position we all knew something would happen and it did.
We did not lose in a bad way, so lets leave it there, proud of the lads, there are more important things in life, football is just a game. Love and respect
The Shoba Reality Show,
We had only 25% of possession and you say we gave them a torrid time, priceless, absolutely priceless. 🤦♂️🤷♂️
We didn’t make it was for them.
Derek
i agree we didn’t give them a torrid time offensively and at times i thought we could have been on the front foot a bit more. last 15 of normal time i thought we pushed up further but was always apprehensive about being caught out on the break.
them having 75% of possession looks terrible on paper but overall they caused us little concern imo. bar a mis tackle and pen being awarded we dealt with arguably the best front 3 in the world pretty decent.
everyone knew we would set up like this and anyone who thought we would go toe to toe with this team misunderstood how bad it could have been if we did. inter done that last year and looked what happened to them
i thought after seeing off there best players who were subbed off we could have gone after them a bit more . hind sight if a great thing.
the boys done me proud and in the end without my AFC hat on the best team won but and with the ifs and whys if we did nicked another goal and went 2 up as we did have the chances but wrong decision making by us everyone would have said 25% possession but what a game plan that was. fine margins and a spot kick away from glory
we are in it again next season so we have a chance again to right the wrongs and as dec said… its not done…
onwards and upwards
Good afternoon alanball08,
I totally agree with a lot of what you say, it would have been suicidal to have gone toe to toe with them. But there were periods in the game where their threat was diluted regards the substitutions they made.
And regards you’re comment that we can have another go next season, while I’m with you on that. There’s no guarantee that we’ll get the chance again. This is why it feels like such a big opportunity wasted.
Derek, I don’t agree it will be suicidal because they are also afraid of us because they didn’t know what they would get if they also went full attack. The first time they committed men fully forward we exploited the gap behind them and we scored without losing our shape.
Had we continued the way started and the way we played after their penalty the story would have been different. How we believed we could curtail them from 6 minutes to the end is delusional. We couldn’t even do against team with less attacking prowess as psg. I’m proud of the boys nonetheless.
You’re picking on a single word of his “torrid” as the basis of your entire reply. Everything shoba is saying is correct and yet you prefer to make him feel little (or yourself bigger) by using one word to try and discredit him.
You are the one who is priceless.
Availability is ability. Off load players who regularly get injured such as
On point