Questions has to be asked – Has Arteta taken Arsenal as far as he can?

Mikel Arteta arrived at Arsenal as an inexperienced coach at the end of 2019 and has remained in charge ever since. Despite having never managed a senior team on his own before, the Gunners were convinced that he was the right man to lead them forward.

Arteta enjoyed early success in his first one-and-a-half seasons, but Arsenal has since struggled to win major trophies, with their best performances coming in the Premier League rather than in cup competitions. This is now the third consecutive season in which they have challenged for the league title, which is a sign of progress. However, progress alone is not enough—at some point, that progress must translate into silverware.

If Arteta fails to win the title this season, the club must seriously consider whether he is still the right man for the job. That decision would be even more pressing if Arne Slot, in his first season in England, manages to guide Liverpool to the title. It would raise serious questions about Arsenal’s continued trust in Arteta, particularly when their squad is already in need of a rebuild.

There is also the risk of losing key players such as William Saliba, who may consider moving to a club that can guarantee him trophies. Arsenal has built a strong squad, but if they continue to fall short in major competitions, their best players may start looking elsewhere for success.

Arteta must take responsibility for the team’s performances this season, and if they fail to win the title, it should cost him his job. Arsenal cannot afford to keep waiting indefinitely for him to deliver a trophy while other managers, even in their first season, achieve what he has not.