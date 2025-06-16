Questions persist over Arsenal’s true stance on Sesko deal

Is Benjamin Šeško really the striker universally accepted at the Emirates Stadium, as Sami Mokbel recently suggested? As a Gooner, you would have reason to doubt that, especially given the latest developments in Arsenal’s striker pursuit.

While the minute-by-minute updates on Viktor Gyökeres seem to be nudging him closer to a move to north London, they also suggest that Šeško may no longer be the preferred option.

Now, to add another twist, respected German journalist Guido Schäfer has dropped something of a bombshell regarding Arsenal’s true stance on the RB Leipzig forward.

Arsenal yet to formally inquire about Šeško

Where many assumed the major hurdle in a potential deal was Šeško’s €80 million (£67.7 million) release clause and Leipzig’s refusal to negotiate below it, new reports claim Arsenal have not even entered formal discussions!

According to Schäfer:

“Arsenal have zero contact with RB Leipzig regarding Šeško, apart from an expression of interest from the Gunners, nothing has happened. Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig have had zero contact regarding Werner. Therefore, there’s been no poker game yet regarding either Šeško or Werner.”

With that revelation, it is fair to question the reality of Arsenal’s interest. If Šeško was truly a top target, would concrete negotiations not have started by now, especially given the club’s long-standing admiration dating back to last summer?

Shift in transfer focus?

While the Slovenian’s high ceiling and long-term potential once made him an exciting option, perhaps Arsenal now feel the need for a proven goal-scorer over another developing talent.

Because ultimately, it was not Liverpool who stopped Arsenal from clinching the title last season, it was their finishing that let them down when it mattered most.

Your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

