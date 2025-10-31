“Quite comfortably” Merson discusses Arsenal’s title chances

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and head into the next two fixtures with optimism, as they look to consolidate their position before the November international break. Mikel Arteta’s side face Burnley this weekend, followed by a clash with Sunderland next week, and both matches are viewed as winnable opportunities to strengthen their title credentials.

With their nearest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City set to play more challenging fixtures, the coming fortnight could prove significant in shaping the title race. Liverpool meets Aston Villa this weekend before taking on Manchester City in their next game, a run that could see points dropped by either side. For Arsenal, this presents a chance to establish a meaningful advantage going into the final stretch of the year.

Arsenal’s Opportunity to Build Momentum

The Gunners have shown consistency and maturity in their performances so far, combining strong defensive organisation with fluid attacking play. Their ability to adapt tactically to different opponents has been a key factor in their success. With confidence high and the squad in form, many believe Arsenal can continue their winning run through these next fixtures.

Paul Merson, analysing the upcoming matches, has expressed his confidence in Arsenal’s ability to take control of the title race. He believes that favourable fixtures, combined with Liverpool and Manchester City’s tougher schedule, could leave Arsenal in a commanding position before the break.

Merson’s Prediction on the Title Race

Writing for Sportskeeda, Merson stated: “In fact, the title race could be done and dusted in the next two weeks! They face Burnley and Sunderland before the international break, while Liverpool have Aston Villa and Manchester City. I expect Arsenal to win both them games and I’m not backing Liverpool to win this weekend. If City and Liverpool then take points off each other in gameweek 11, I think Arsenal will win the league quite comfortably.”

Merson’s assessment reflects growing confidence in Arsenal’s consistency and composure under pressure. However, while supporters will be encouraged by his optimism, Arteta and his players are likely to remain grounded. The Premier League season is long and unpredictable, and even the best sides face difficult periods.

Arsenal must continue to approach each fixture with focus and professionalism, taking the campaign game by game. Although it may be premature to talk about the title being “done and dusted”, there is no denying that the coming weeks could provide a crucial platform for the Gunners to reinforce their position as genuine contenders for the Premier League crown.

