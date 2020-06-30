Race for Arsenal youngster heats up as Premier League club joins the chase

Arsenal is reportedly on the verge of losing Folarin Balogun as the teenager has not agreed on a new deal with the club.

The 18-year-old is one of the most prolific teenage strikers at youth level in the country at the moment, and Arsenal has high hopes for him in the future.

He has only one season left on his current deal and the club has been looking to tie him down to a new deal.

However, there has been small progress, and it appears that the Gunners will look to cash in on him at the end of this season.

A recent report from Mail Sport is claiming that Southampton has become the latest team to show interest in the striker.

The same report confirms that he was the subject of a transfer bid from Brentford in the last transfer window, and AC Milan also showed an interest in signing him.

Balogun is highly rated, but he has the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah, and Alexandre Lacazette blocking his path to first-team football at the Emirates.

Arsenal is one team that isn’t afraid of giving chances to youngsters to get into their first team and they have maintained that reputation this season with chances handed to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock.