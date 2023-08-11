Rafa Benitez accepts that Arsenal target can leave

Arsenal is among the clubs expressing interest in Spanish talent Gabri Veiga, and his current manager at Celta Vigo, Rafa Benitez, has provided an update regarding the player’s future.

Midfielder Veiga showcased impressive performances in the previous season, resulting in reports linking him to clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

As the transfer window continues, there remains a window of opportunity for Veiga to potentially make a move. However, the possibility of Arsenal securing his signature might be at risk, as Napoli is reportedly leading the race for his services.

For the time being, Veiga remains a Celta Vigo player, and any potential changes to his status might only occur later. In light of this, Benitez has offered an update regarding the players future prospects.

The Spaniard said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Gabri had a great season last year and has the age and potential to grow and become an important player. Therefore, it is normal that he attracts the attention of top teams from other leagues, with the economic capacity to deal with his price tag.

“Today we know that there is official interest, we will see how it will turn out. For us he is so important that if he stays it’s a good thing, but I don’t know what the market will say.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to see us signing another midfielder in this transfer window unless we offload someone and do so soon enough.

There are several players on our shopping list, but a new midfielder is not a priority as we look to ensure we have balance in the squad.

The only way we can add Veiga to our squad now is if we sell one of our current midfield options and make room for a new man.

