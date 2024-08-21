Rafa Benitez reveals how Arsenal beat Liverpool to sign Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey was one of Europe’s most promising young talents at Cardiff City before making a move to Arsenal.

At the time, several top English clubs were vying for his signature, with Liverpool initially leading the race.

The Reds had scouted Ramsey thoroughly and were preparing a bid to bring him to Anfield.

However, as the Welsh midfielder continued to showcase his talent, Arsenal swooped in and secured the deal, beating Liverpool to his signature.

Ramsey went on to have a successful career at Arsenal, where he became a key player and won multiple trophies over 11 years at the Emirates.

He left the Gunners in the summer of 2019, but his career path could have taken a different direction had Liverpool secured his signature.

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benítez has now spoken about how close his team came to signing the midfielder and the disappointment of missing out.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I wanted to sign Aaron Ramsey when he was playing for Cardiff City, and we made an offer of £1.5m but Cardiff were playing in the FA Cup and wanted us to wait, but I told them that we had to do it, he was 17 years-old. When we went again to try and sign him, Arsene Wenger paid £5m, and we couldn’t sign him.’

Ramsey was one of the best youngsters in Britain and signing him was a great deal for us.

