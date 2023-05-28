Rafaelle says fond goodbye to Arsenal Women “one of the greatest clubs in the world”

Any girl who looks up to Rafaelle Souza would be keen to join Arsenal in her career if she only heard the wonderful things the 31-year-old has said about becoming a Gunner. The defender has stated her intention to leave Arsenal this summer for personal reasons. In preparation for her departure, she’s penned a lovely letter to the Gooners, who welcomed her with open arms when she arrived at the start of 2022.

Among the things she couldn’t help but mention in her letter is why Arsenal is the place to be. Rafaelle admits that just being at Arsenal blows her mind every day, and will continue to do so even after her exit, saying, “I already think about it now, but I know that one day when I retire I will look back on my time at Arsenal and think wow, I played for one of the greatest clubs in the world. I know that I’ll be old one day and tell all of my children that I played for Arsenal in the Champions League. I feel very proud to say that.”

Statements like this may be what Eidevall’s transfer targets hear and decide Arsenal is the place for them. Regardless, despite her brief stint at Arsenal, the Brazilian won many Gooners’ hearts. It will be difficult to replace her, but we can rely on Jonas Eidevall to find another defender who is not only left-footed, but also good in the air and can dribble her way out of tight situations.

Rafaelle, like many of us, will be a fan of the Arsenal project next season, a project she believes will reach greater heights next season. As she says, “I know that this team is working towards something really special, and I know they’re going to achieve so much next season, but this is something I have to do for myself. We’ve overcome so much as a group this season, always sticking together and always believing, so I know that anything is possible next season with that same mentality.”

Good luck Rafaelle, we were lucky to have you too. Have a great time at your new club Orlando Pride…

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….