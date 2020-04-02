Rags to riches: Arsenal linked with move for next ‘Drogba’

Arsenal are currently being linked with a move to sign Lille striker Victor Osimhen, but the 21 year-old’s story is one of struggle and determination.

The youngster has overcome a number of obstacles in his life, from his mother dying at a very early in the players life, to having to scrape by with very little in Laos Nigeria. He talks about scouring dumps for football boots, sometimes wearing odd pairs just in order to play the game he loved.

“It was survival,” he told France Football. “Sometimes you found yourself with a right-footed Nike boot then you’d have to look for the other foot… Finally, you find a left boot and it’s a Reebok!

“My brother sold sports newspapers, my sister, oranges in the street, and me, bottled water in Lagos in the middle of the traffic.

“Part of my life has been a struggle to survive. But that’s what made me all I am today. Each event created my personality.”

Osimhen also didn’t have an easy start to his early career, having suffered bouts of malaria which saw him fail trials with clubs Zulte-Waregem and club Brugge, before finally making his mark on loan with Charleroi, also in Belgium.

Last summer he made the move to France however, and hit the ground running for Lille, and his former team-mate in Nicolas Penneteau has likened him to Didier Drogba, a player Arsenal fans will not have the fondest memories of

“I’m sure he’s going to be a phenomenon,” Penneteau said. “I’d compare him to Didier Drogba. He really makes me think of him. He has the same profile. He can do everything and he’s phenomenally powerful.”

A potential obstacle in our bid to sign the highly-rated Nigeria international could be his asking price. Some report that his club will want as much £89 Million for his signature this summer, a fee likely to put off our club.

I would hate to see a possible new Drogba join another Premier League side, given the torment he put us through during his time with Chelsea, but the prospect of having our own strong bullying forward is an exciting one.

Could he be the long-term replacement for Aubameyang? Will Arteta be backed strongly in the coming window to be able to spend such amounts?

Patrick