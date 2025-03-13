Raheem Sterling breaks his silence after impressive display against PSV

Raheem Sterling has expressed confidence that he can still contribute significantly to Arsenal’s season following an excellent performance in the Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven. The English winger impressed during the game, registering two assists, which helped the Gunners maintain their dominant advantage on aggregate in the tie.

Sterling’s involvement in the match was notable not just because of the assists but also due to the context surrounding the game. With Arsenal already leading comfortably after the first leg, there was little pressure on the team to perform. This provided Sterling with an opportunity to start, and he seized it to demonstrate that he still has much to offer. Before this game, his performances had been underwhelming, leading many fans to question his place in the team and even speculate about his future at the club.

His form this season has been inconsistent, and some have begun to believe that Mikel Arteta might not see Sterling as a key player going forward. However, the performance against PSV could well have shifted some of those opinions. It reminded supporters and management alike of the winger’s potential when given the right platform to perform.

Sterling himself remains confident in his abilities and has reiterated his belief that he can still play a crucial role for the team as the season progresses. As quoted by Mirror Football, he said, “I know what I am capable of. You just want to be playing. You are at a top club with top players and you just have to wait for your moment. And that is what I am doing. I am still faithful that I have still got a big part to play.”

While his performance against PSV was certainly a step in the right direction, it is unlikely to automatically secure him a place in the starting lineup, particularly when Arsenal faces tougher opposition. Arteta will continue to make decisions based on the team’s needs and the specific challenges each match presents. Sterling will need to maintain this level of performance to ensure he remains a regular part of the squad in more competitive fixtures.