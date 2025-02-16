Raheem Sterling breaks silence after his poor showing for Arsenal again

Raheem Sterling delivered another poor performance for Arsenal as they secured a victory over Leicester City in the Premier League yesterday.

The Englishman has struggled since his move to the Emirates at the start of this season. He has not been given much game time, but with Arsenal now lacking numbers in attack and without a recognised striker, he has found himself playing more regularly.

As the most experienced player in the role, fans expected him to step up and prove he is still capable at the highest level. Upon his arrival at the club, he vowed to silence his doubters, yet his performances have fallen well short of expectations.

Sterling was particularly ineffective in the win against Leicester, with Arsenal only managing to score after he had been substituted. His display frustrated many supporters, some of whom do not want to see him in the team again. However, given Arsenal’s limited attacking options, he remains an important part of the squad.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea winger has been a shadow of the player who once terrorised defences in the Premier League. His dribbling, pace, and finishing ability seem to have declined significantly, making him a weak link in Arsenal’s frontline. At this stage of his career, it is clear that he is struggling to adapt to the demands of Mikel Arteta’s system.

Despite his poor form, Sterling remains defiant. Following the match, he posted an image of himself on his Instagram story with the caption: “On to the next one.” His message suggests that he is determined to push forward and improve, but his performances on the pitch have given little reason for optimism.

Very few Arsenal fans were convinced when Arteta decided to bring him to the club. Many questioned whether he still had what it takes to perform at the highest level, and his displays so far have done little to change that perception.

Sterling’s struggles have been compounded by Arsenal’s lack of attacking depth. Injuries and departures have left the squad light up front, meaning Arteta has little choice but to continue relying on the underperforming forward. Whether he can rediscover his form remains to be seen, but right now, his presence in the team is doing little to inspire confidence.