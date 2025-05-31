Raheem Sterling could be tied to Arsenal for a long time after a family decision

Raheem Sterling’s loan spell at Arsenal is drawing to a close, and the attacker is expected to return to Chelsea at the end of next month. After becoming surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, Sterling was sent on loan to the Emirates in the hope that he could reignite his form under Mikel Arteta.

However, the move has not gone as planned. Sterling has struggled to make a meaningful impact and has largely underperformed during his time in North London. Arsenal had anticipated that the experienced forward would contribute more significantly, but it is now certain that he will not remain at the club beyond the expiration of his loan.

Arsenal Planning Fresh Attacking Options

Arsenal are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window and will seek a more effective replacement for Sterling. Despite his pedigree and previous success at the highest level, his performances have not justified a permanent deal, and the club will explore alternative options to strengthen their attack.

Although Sterling’s time at Arsenal has been forgettable, his association with the club may not be over entirely. According to the Daily Mail, his son, Thiago, is set to join Arsenal’s academy. The report notes that Thiago, aged eight, will be playing for the club’s Under-9 side from next season.

Family Ties May Influence Sterling’s Future

Sterling continues to reside in London, and his son’s commitment to Arsenal’s youth setup could influence the forward’s own future. With his family now tied to the city, he may prioritise staying in or around London when seeking his next move.

While Sterling’s loan spell will not leave a lasting legacy at the Emirates, the development of his son within Arsenal’s academy adds an interesting dimension to the story. It remains to be seen whether Thiago will progress through the ranks and make a name for himself at the club in the years to come.

For now, Arsenal will part ways with Raheem Sterling and focus on building a squad capable of competing for major honours next season. As for Thiago, the journey is just beginning, and the club will undoubtedly hope his time in red and white proves more successful than his father’s.

