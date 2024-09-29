Raheem Sterling discusses his post-playing plans and its not coaching

Most footballers transition into coaching at the end of their careers, even if they do not become head coaches.

Mikel Arteta was a talented midfielder during his playing days and is now a successful manager at Arsenal. Some of his players may follow a similar career trajectory, but Raheem Sterling may not be one of them.

The attacker is highly experienced, having played for four top clubs in the Premier League and representing the England national team.

Currently on loan at Arsenal, Sterling will have the opportunity to work with another accomplished manager in Arteta, gaining valuable experience for the future.

While this could be beneficial if he chooses to pursue a managerial role, Sterling has expressed that he does not see coaching as his preferred path after his playing career.

Speaking about his plans, he said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t know about coaching yet, but maybe something to do with working with young players and trying to help them handle what’s next and prepare them for that.

“I get real joy out of helping people. Being any sort of help to people on a football pitch gives me real joy, so it might not be coaching but something along those lines, working with players, but not maybe as a traditional coach.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not every player is destined to be a coach and most who turn to management often struggle at it, so Sterling should do what he thinks is best for himself.

ADMIN COMMENT

